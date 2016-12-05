Debate rolls across India over controversial family planning method

IPS 05 December 2016
The availability of injectable contraceptives for women in India has stirred a deep debate across the country. The cheapest form of contraceptive has been made legal by the government and supported by the World Health Organisation. However, it has received criticism from advocates of women’s rights. They highlight evidence that long term use of the injection causes menstrual irregularity, amenorrhea and demineralisation of bones. (1075 Words) - By Neeta Lal
