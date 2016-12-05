Debate rolls across India over controversial family planning method

IPS 05 December 2016

The availability of injectable contraceptives for women in India has stirred a deep debate across the country. The cheapest form of contraceptive has been made legal by the government and supported by the World Health Organisation. However, it has received criticism from advocates of women’s rights. They highlight evidence that long term use of the injection causes menstrual irregularity, amenorrhea and demineralisation of bones. (1075 Words) - By Neeta Lal

A family in New Delhi. Given India's high infant mortality rate, one of the highest in the world, many women are not keen on sterilisation since they feel that it shuts out their option of having children later if required. Credit: Neeta Lal/IPS

