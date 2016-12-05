print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Gambia’s presidential elections: “Dead Men Don’t Vote” says protest activist

 IPS 05 December 2016

One of the hallmarks of President of Gambia Yahya Jammeh’s regime over the past two decades has been a crackdown on groups who speak out about violations of human rights. Last month activists rebelled against the law that restricts their gatherings, coming together at the Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) held in Gambia’s capital Banjul. They expressed serious concerns about ongoing attacks on political opponents ahead of this month’s presidential election. The event took place against the backdrop of President Jammeh’s words in May: “Let me warn the evil vermin called the opposition. If you want to destabilise this country, I will bury you nine feet deep.” (880 Words) - By David Kode

IPS_Dead Men Don't Vote in Gambia 1

Opposition supporters at a rally in the Gambia. Activists and local politicians say that ahead of the 2016 presidential elections there has been little tolerance for the opposition.  Credit: Saikou Jammeh/IPS

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo