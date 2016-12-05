Gambia’s presidential elections: “Dead Men Don’t Vote” says protest activist

One of the hallmarks of President of Gambia Yahya Jammeh’s regime over the past two decades has been a crackdown on groups who speak out about violations of human rights. Last month activists rebelled against the law that restricts their gatherings, coming together at the Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) held in Gambia’s capital Banjul. They expressed serious concerns about ongoing attacks on political opponents ahead of this month’s presidential election. The event took place against the backdrop of President Jammeh’s words in May: “Let me warn the evil vermin called the opposition. If you want to destabilise this country, I will bury you nine feet deep.” (880 Words) - By David Kode