Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland: the gift that keeps on giving

 The Big Issue UK 05 December 2016

The Big Issue’s Andrew Burns recently took a tour of Northern Ireland’s stunning landmarks – the backdrop for TV sensation Game of Thrones. On location, he talks to the people who became part of the country’s most lucrative opportunity. The programme has brought £166m into the province’s economy, and continues to bridge old divides. “Landowners, neighbours, councils, environmental agencies – they used to be afraid of Game of Thrones. Now they love it,” explains location manager Naomi Liston. (1637 Words) - By Andrew Burns

TBI_Game of Thrones Northern Ireland 1

Game of Thrones’ production crew film scenes at Castle Black, located near a disused quarry at Magheramorne in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Credit: Helen Sloan

TBI_Game of Thrones Northern Ireland 2

A scene from Game of Thrones’ Battle of the Bastards filmed in Saintfield, County Down, Northern Ireland. Credit: Courtesy of HBO

TBI_Game of Thrones Northern Ireland 3

Filming of Game of Thrones’ Battle of the Bastards took 25 days, requiring 500 extras, 600 crew members and 70 horses. Credit: Courtesy of HBO

TBI_Game of Thrones Northern Ireland 4

The giant Paint Hall studio in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter was the location for indoor scenes from Games of Thrones. Credit: Courtesy of Tourism Northern Ireland


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

