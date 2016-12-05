Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland: the gift that keeps on giving

The Big Issue UK 05 December 2016

The Big Issue’s Andrew Burns recently took a tour of Northern Ireland’s stunning landmarks – the backdrop for TV sensation Game of Thrones. On location, he talks to the people who became part of the country’s most lucrative opportunity. The programme has brought £166m into the province’s economy, and continues to bridge old divides. “Landowners, neighbours, councils, environmental agencies – they used to be afraid of Game of Thrones. Now they love it,” explains location manager Naomi Liston. (1637 Words) - By Andrew Burns

