Harvesting against hunger and loneliness in Basel’s Gourmet Gardens

Surprise - Switzerland 05 December 2016
The Gourmet Gardens in Basel are a place for people living in poverty to grow fruit and vegetables that they cannot afford to buy themselves - at the same time allowing a green fingered group to harvest new social contacts. In building friendships and producing healthy food throughout the year, founder Hazima also sees the garden as a kind of occupational therapy. "Everyone here has some kind of baggage. But you can forget everything for two or three hours when you're gardening. It's also a pleasure to see how the things you've planted with your own hands thrive,” she says. (1421 Words) - By Mara Wirthlin
