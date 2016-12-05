Our vendors: Wayne Smith (StreetWise, Chicago, USA)

Cleveland-born former truck driver Wayne Smith has seen most of America from the comfort of his cab. Now settled in the city of Evanston, just north of Chicago, he has been selling StreetWise in the Windy City for the past four years. A man of simple pleasures, Wayne plays music at his pitch and offers a friendly word to his customers. He says, “StreetWise was the perfect venue. I have a product, I am selling it, and people buy it.” (861 Words) - By Dave Hamilton