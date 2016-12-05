US veteran journalist Carl Bernstein: Trump’s election is "incredibly dangerous" for America

Carl Bernstein was instrumental in uncovering the Watergate scandal that forced President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974. Speaking to Spare Change News, he pulls no punches in assessing Trump’s upcoming presidency – calling him “more dangerous than McCarthy”. Though he has previously been very critical of the kind of celebrity culture of which Trump is a master, Bernstein says it would be wrong to blame the mainstream media for the election result. Instead he points the finger at social media, the alt-right media and websites such as The Drudge Report. (1494 Words) - By Adam Sennott