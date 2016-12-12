Big Issue vendor Ralph swaps English south coast for Lapland Winter Wonderland

The Big Issue UK 12 December 2016

A year ago Big Issue vendor Ralph Church’s life fell apart when his beloved dog Jess died. Lost and heartbroken, he didn’t know where to turn. But life has taken an unexpected twist thanks to the support he received from his customers. You’ll find Ralph driving a six-dog sled in Lapland as he now makes a living looking after 90 Alaskan huskies. (542 Words) - By Andrew Burns

