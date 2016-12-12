print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Big Issue vendor Ralph swaps English south coast for Lapland Winter Wonderland

 The Big Issue UK 12 December 2016

A year ago Big Issue vendor Ralph Church’s life fell apart when his beloved dog Jess died. Lost and heartbroken, he didn’t know where to turn. But life has taken an unexpected twist thanks to the support he received from his customers. You’ll find Ralph driving a six-dog sled in Lapland as he now makes a living looking after 90 Alaskan huskies. (542 Words) - By Andrew Burns

TBI_Ralph and the Winterland Huskies 2

Ralph Church swapped his Big Issue vendor pitch on England's south coast to fulfill his childhood dream of working with huskies in Lapland. Credit: Courtesy of The Big Issue UK

TBI_Ralph and the Winterland Huskies 1

ormer The Big Issue UK vendor Ralph Church pictured in Lapland in northern Finland with just a few of the 90 huskies he now looks after. Credit: Courtesy of The Big Issue UK

TBI_Ralph and the Winterland Huskies 3

Ralph was plunged into a completely new environment when he moved from the mild climate of the English south coast to the winter cold of Lapland. Credit: Courtesy of The Big Issue UK


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo