Cab company launches women drivers in conservative Pakistan

Reuters 12 December 2016
In deeply conservative Pakistan, where only 22 percent of the workforce is female, a taxi company has introduced women to its fleet of drivers. 30-year-old Zahra Ali from Lahore told Reuters, "The only skill I know is driving. Now I can raise my children honourably. I can give my children a good education." (518 Words) - By Waseem Sattar and Mubasher Bukhari
