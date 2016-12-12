Civil societies on Aleppo: UN General Assembly must act

IPS 12 December 2016

More than 200 civil society organisations have united to call on UN member states to act in regard to Aleppo’s rising crisis. The coalition – which includes Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Physicians for Human Rights – wants leaders to demand an end to the unlawful attacks on the city’s civilians. (875 Words) - By Tharanga Yakupitiyage

Civilians in Aleppo have endured constant bombings for years. Credit: Shelly Kittleson/IPS

