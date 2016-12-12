Meet the Survivor cast member who is helping Denver’s homeless

Denver VOICE - USA 12 December 2016

A popular character on the U.S. TV show Survivor, Ken McNickle is also the founder of Humane Kind Project in Denver. For the past six months the non-profit has been breaking down barriers between homeless and non-homeless residents. He told Denver Voice his hopes for Denver this Christmas and beyond. “Make compassion a habit, not a holiday,” he says. (2080 Words) - By Sarah Harvey

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news