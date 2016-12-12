print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

New York City criticised for failing to get a grip on its record homeless population

 Spare Change News - USA 12 December 2016

New York City’s affordable housing crisis is causing a deluge of homelessness – and critics say the city is failing its homeless citizens. Resources are in short supply and a number of landlords continue to illegally discriminate against housing applicants based on their income. Spare Change News talks with policy analyst for New York City’s Coalition for the Homeless, Jacquelyn Simone, as she spotlights the areas where policy change is most needed. (652 Words) - By Reena Karasin

NYC Homeless Shelter Crisis 1

Homeless John Stewart caresses his dog Cuddles as he sits on 14th Street. Stewart has been homeless for two and a half years and can't find a bed in a shelter because he refuses to give up his dog who he has had for 20 years. Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NYC Homeless Shelter Crisis 2

A homeless woman sleeps in an alcove on 7th Avenue in Times Square in Manhattan, New York.Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo