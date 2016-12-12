New York City criticised for failing to get a grip on its record homeless population

Spare Change News - USA 12 December 2016

New York City’s affordable housing crisis is causing a deluge of homelessness – and critics say the city is failing its homeless citizens. Resources are in short supply and a number of landlords continue to illegally discriminate against housing applicants based on their income. Spare Change News talks with policy analyst for New York City’s Coalition for the Homeless, Jacquelyn Simone, as she spotlights the areas where policy change is most needed. (652 Words) - By Reena Karasin

