Our vendors: Fay (The Big Issue Australia, Sydney, Australia)

The Big Issue Australia 12 December 2016
Fay sells the Big Issue Australia on a busy junction of Sydney’s city centre. Life has dealt the former midwife some hard knocks. Having lost her mother, father and brother, she’s struggled with depression and social interaction. Despite the dark spells that plague her, she is grateful for the way she has been accepted by the Big Issue family. “Now I am coming out into the light,” she says. (490 Words) - By Fay
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news