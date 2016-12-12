print logo
Our vendors: Fay (The Big Issue Australia, Sydney, Australia)

 The Big Issue Australia 12 December 2016

Fay sells the Big Issue Australia on a busy junction of Sydney’s city centre. Life has dealt the former midwife some hard knocks. Having lost her mother, father and brother, she’s struggled with depression and social interaction. Despite the dark spells that plague her, she is grateful for the way she has been accepted by the Big Issue family. “Now I am coming out into the light,” she says. (490 Words) - By Fay

BIA_Vendor Profile Fay 1

The Big Issue Australia vendor Fay says, "I have experienced the joys of living by meeting people while earning money on the side – I don’t sell many yet, but I’m happy where I am and I look forward to seeing my customers come by."  Credit: Peter Holcroft

