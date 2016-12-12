print logo
Perfect pitch: Strassenkreuzer vendor partners with German football club on bottle returns

 Strassenkreuzer - Germany 12 December 2016

When FC Nürnberg’s managing director Alfred Diesner was looking for someone to help improve the club’s recycling policy, Strassenkreuzer vendor and life-long fan Klaus Billmeyer was the man for the job. Klaus now collects bottles banned by stadium security, giving him the chance to make a little extra money from claiming the deposit on the returned bottles. (442 Words) - By Ilse Weiss

Strassenkreuzer vendor Klaus Billmeyer (right) pictured with FC Nürnberg’s managing director Alfred Diesner. Credit: Gerd Grimm

Klaus holds a collection of bottles collected from FC Nürnberg’s football stadium on one of the club’s match days. Klaus deposits the bottles and earns and little money from the returns. Credit: Gerd Grimm

Strassenkreuzer vendor Klaus pictured with his bike and trail cart before transporting his collected bottles to local shops. Credit: Gerd Grimm


