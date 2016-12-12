Perfect pitch: Strassenkreuzer vendor partners with German football club on bottle returns

Strassenkreuzer - Germany 12 December 2016

When FC Nürnberg’s managing director Alfred Diesner was looking for someone to help improve the club’s recycling policy, Strassenkreuzer vendor and life-long fan Klaus Billmeyer was the man for the job. Klaus now collects bottles banned by stadium security, giving him the chance to make a little extra money from claiming the deposit on the returned bottles. (442 Words) - By Ilse Weiss

