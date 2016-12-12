Richest Americans live seven to ten years longer than poorest

Reuters 12 December 2016

A new study has uncovered stark truths between the correlation of wealth and life expectancy in the United States. Men in the poorest areas of the country die on average ten years earlier, at 69-years-old, than men in the wealthiest areas. For women, figures show the richest females can expect to live on average seven years more than those from poorer areas. (554 Words) - By Ronnie Cohen

