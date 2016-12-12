print logo
Richest Americans live seven to ten years longer than poorest

 Reuters 12 December 2016

A new study has uncovered stark truths between the correlation of wealth and life expectancy in the United States. Men in the poorest areas of the country die on average ten years earlier, at 69-years-old, than men in the wealthiest areas. For women, figures show the richest females can expect to live on average seven years more than those from poorer areas. (554 Words) - By Ronnie Cohen

People who can afford a Beverly Hills zip code are more likely to live on average seven to ten years more than those living in poor areas across the United States. Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People eating a Thanksgiving meal served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles. The lower life expectancy of people who reside in the district is an example of the stark socio-economic disparities found in the research study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Credit: REUTERS/David McNew


