print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

“How can we best support our vendors?” German delegate reports on the Global Street Paper Summit 2016

 Strassenkreuzer - Germany 25 July 2016

Katharina is one of the editors of Nuremberg street paper Strassenkreuzer. This June, she attended the INSP Global Street Paper Summit in Athens. This is her report of the whirlwind three-day event, which featured top speakers, lots of great ideas – and a celebration of an inspiring network. (794 Words) - By Katharina Wasmeier

INSP_INSP 2016 street paper delegates group shot

INSP delegates from 120 street papers in 30 countries gathered in Athens for the 2016 INSP Global Street Paper Summit. Credit: INSP/Giannis Zindrilis

INSP_INSP Awards 2016 1

INSP Awards 2016 winners and finalists. Credit: Panos Zoulakis/Thebigpicture.gr

INSP_INSP Talks audience

INSP street paper delegates await the inaugural INSP Talks at the 2016 Global Street Paper Summit in Athens. Credit: Thanos Levidiotis/Thebigpicture.gr

INSP_Yanis Varoufakis 1

Yanis Varoufakis described street papers as “a lifeline” during an exclusive interview with INSP during the Global Street Paper Summit in Athens.Credit: INSP.ngo/Dimitri Koutsomytis

Strassenkreuzer_INSP Summit 1

A panel discussion during INSP 2016 Summit in Athens, Greece. Credit: Giannis Zindrilis

Strassenkreuzer_INSP Summit 2

Street paper delegates attend a panel discussion at INSP 2016 summit in Athens, Greece.Credit: Giannis Zindrilis

Strassenkreuzer_INSP Summit 3

Chris Alefantis, founder and editor of the Greek street paper, Shedia, welcomes delegates to the 2016 Global street Paper Summit in in Athens. Credit: Giannis Zindrilis


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

 Related Links

Recently added

SNS logo