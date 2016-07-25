“How can we best support our vendors?” German delegate reports on the Global Street Paper Summit 2016
Katharina is one of the editors of Nuremberg street paper Strassenkreuzer. This June, she attended the INSP Global Street Paper Summit in Athens. This is her report of the whirlwind three-day event, which featured top speakers, lots of great ideas – and a celebration of an inspiring network. (794 Words) - By Katharina Wasmeier
INSP delegates from 120 street papers in 30 countries gathered in Athens for the 2016 INSP Global Street Paper Summit. Credit: INSP/Giannis Zindrilis
INSP Awards 2016 winners and finalists. Credit: Panos Zoulakis/Thebigpicture.gr
INSP street paper delegates await the inaugural INSP Talks at the 2016 Global Street Paper Summit in Athens. Credit: Thanos Levidiotis/Thebigpicture.gr
Yanis Varoufakis described street papers as “a lifeline” during an exclusive interview with INSP during the Global Street Paper Summit in Athens.Credit: INSP.ngo/Dimitri Koutsomytis
A panel discussion during INSP 2016 Summit in Athens, Greece. Credit: Giannis Zindrilis
Street paper delegates attend a panel discussion at INSP 2016 summit in Athens, Greece.Credit: Giannis Zindrilis
Chris Alefantis, founder and editor of the Greek street paper, Shedia, welcomes delegates to the 2016 Global street Paper Summit in in Athens. Credit: Giannis Zindrilis
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text.
However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news