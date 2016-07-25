print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

From wooden glasses to honey, some Greeks innovating to survive

 Reuters 25 July 2016

If necessity is the mother of invention, eight years of a crippling recession and dwindling work prospects has compelled at least some Greeks to reboot, switch professions and innovate to survive. Reuters meets entrepreneurs creating handmade wooden spectacle frames in Syros, gold-infused organic honey from the rolling hills of Evoia and a carpenter in Athens who turned to his lifetime hobby of crafting fishing spearguns after his business faltered. (733 Words) - By Michele Kambas and Lefteris Papadimas

Reuters_Greek Innovation1

Manufacturer of the Arcus wooden spearguns Dimitris Hatzirodos checks a speargun at his workshop in Gerakas, near Athens, Greece, July 8, 2016. Picture taken July 8, 2016.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters_Greek Innovation2

Wooden Zylo sunglasses are on display at an eyewear store in central Athens, Greece, June 16, 2016.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters_Greek Innovation 3

A worker adds edible gold to thyme honey at the Stayia Farm factory in Chalkida, on the island of Evia, Greece, June 28, 2016. Picture taken June 28, 2016.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis


reuters logo

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Copyright Thomson Reuters. Click For Restrictions

 Related Links

Recently added

SNS logo