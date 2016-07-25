From wooden glasses to honey, some Greeks innovating to survive

Reuters 25 July 2016

If necessity is the mother of invention, eight years of a crippling recession and dwindling work prospects has compelled at least some Greeks to reboot, switch professions and innovate to survive. Reuters meets entrepreneurs creating handmade wooden spectacle frames in Syros, gold-infused organic honey from the rolling hills of Evoia and a carpenter in Athens who turned to his lifetime hobby of crafting fishing spearguns after his business faltered. (733 Words) - By Michele Kambas and Lefteris Papadimas

