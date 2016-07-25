Indigenous villages in Honduras overcome hunger at schools

IPS 25 July 2016

For students in the remote village of Coalaca in western Honduras, an education isn’t the only benefit they get from attending school. It’s also an opportunity for them to enjoy a nutritious meal. IPS reports on a sustainable school food project that is having the dual benefit of improving student’s nutrition and giving directly support to small local farmers. (1225 Words) - By Thelma Mejía

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news