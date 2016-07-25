print logo
Indigenous villages in Honduras overcome hunger at schools

 IPS 25 July 2016

For students in the remote village of Coalaca in western Honduras, an education isn’t the only benefit they get from attending school. It’s also an opportunity for them to enjoy a nutritious meal. IPS reports on a sustainable school food project that is having the dual benefit of improving student’s nutrition and giving directly support to small local farmers. (1225 Words) - By Thelma Mejía

IPS_Honduras School Nutrition 1

Students at the “República de Venezuela” School in the indigenous Lenca village of Coloaca in western Honduras, where they have a vegetable garden to grow produce and at the same time learn about the importance of a healthy and nutritious diet.Credit: Thelma Mejía/IPS

IPS_Honduras School Nutrition 2

Josué Orlando Torres, an 11-year-old student, dreams of becoming a farmer to ensure that children like himself have access to free high-quality food at this school in the indigenous community of Coloaca, where a sustainable school programme is beginning to overcome chronic malnutrition.Credit: Thelma Mejía/IPS


