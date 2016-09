No place to go: Beds in demand for youths with mental illness

Street Roots - USA 25 July 2016

Youths with mental health needs who come into state custody are being warehoused in juvenile detention facilities, like Hillcrest in Salem, according to a draft report from the Oregon Judicial Department. Conversations about Oregon’s shortage are moving forward, but progress is slow, reports Emily Green for Street Roots. (1478 Words) - By Emily Green

Youths with mental health needs who come into state custody are being warehoused in juvenile detention facilities, like Hillcrest in Salem, according to a draft report from the Oregon Judicial Department. Credit: Street Roots

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news