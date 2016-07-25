Opinion: Give the homeless their vote

Street Sense - USA 25 July 2016
The 2016 U.S. presidential election has become one of the most significant (and divisive) elections in decades; particularly for low-income voters, with access to health care and the minimum wage on the line. While the outcome could have a profound effect on people experiencing homelessness, only one out of 10 actually make it to the voting booth. David Pirtle considers the barriers they face to vote, and what can be done to ensure they have their say. (419 Words) - By David Pirtle
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news