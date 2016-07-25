Opinion: Give the homeless their vote

The 2016 U.S. presidential election has become one of the most significant (and divisive) elections in decades; particularly for low-income voters, with access to health care and the minimum wage on the line. While the outcome could have a profound effect on people experiencing homelessness, only one out of 10 actually make it to the voting booth. David Pirtle considers the barriers they face to vote, and what can be done to ensure they have their say. (419 Words) - By David Pirtle