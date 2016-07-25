Our vendors: Keiichi Egami (The Big Issue Japan, Tokyo)

Keiichi Egami has had quite the life, from working on naval ships, to computer programming. Now what does he look forward to most? “Selling The Big Issue Japan” at his pitch outside a busting department store in central Tokyo. He shares his life story and what brought him to The Big Issue. “Life is precious and rather than falling into despair I thought I better go do something,” he says. (931 Words) - By Ryang Ja Kim