Shower to the People puts hygiene on wheels

Spare Change News - USA 25 July 2016

“We make kitchens mobile – why can’t we make showers mobile?” Spare Change News Speaks to the founder of Shower to the People, which operates a free shower truck for homeless people in St. Louis, Missouri. The non-profit will soon offer job training opportunities through its sister project Raise the Bar, which will team up with a local soap maker and employ formerly homeless individuals to make soap. (654 Words) - By Reena Karasin

Shower to the People operates a free shower truck for homeless people in St. Louis, Missouri. Credit: Shower to the People

