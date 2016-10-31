A window into the lives of refugee children in Lesbos and Hamburg

Since the summer, Hinz&Kunzt has documented the lives of refugee children in both Greece and Hamburg, exploring the dangers that thousands of young people face in their search for safety. Photographers Mauricio Bustamante and Lena Maja Wöhler met some of the vulnerable kids living in Greek camps and those receiving protection in Hamburg. The schooling they receive there is offering hope. “I am optimistic about my future,” says 22-year-old Syrian Karim. (1340 Words) - By Mauricio Bustamante and Lena Maja Wöhler