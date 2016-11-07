Big Issue Australia vendors interview Cold Chisel rock singer-songwriter Jimmy Barnes

The Big Issue Australia 07 November 2016

In a Big Issue Australia first, vendors from around the country asked Aussie rock singer-songwriter Jimmy Barnes questions about his colourful life. Starting from his roots in Scotland, Jimmy delves into his addictions, experience of homelessness and recording with members of Elvis’ original band . The honest, generous answers are both heart-warming and heart-wrenching for all lovers of music. (1247 Words) - By Big Issue Australia vendors

Scots-born former Cold Chisel singer Jimmy Barnes pictured with a copy of his newly-released autobiography, Working Class Boy. Credit: Promo Shot

