print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Festival spotlights African women filmmakers

 IPS 07 November 2016

More than 500 women from across the globe working in film and media gathered to celebrate work of African women in the industry. They came together as part of the first ever all-female film festival hosted on the African continent. The festival included movie screenings, workshops and discussions about female under-representation in film. “It’s very important for people to be able to collaborate afterwards and feel like they have a community of other women who have faced similar challenges in terms of trying to tell their stories,” said Sara Chitambo, head of the South African International Association of Women in Radio and Television. (858 Words) - By Mark Olade

IPS_South African Female Filmmakers 1

Sara Chitambo, head of the South African chapter of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television. Credit: Mark Olalde/IPS

IPS_South African Female Filmmakers 2

Nefertite Nguvu, director of the HER Africa Film Festival’s featured film, “In the Morning.” Credit: Mark Olalde/IPS


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo