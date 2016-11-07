Festival spotlights African women filmmakers

More than 500 women from across the globe working in film and media gathered to celebrate work of African women in the industry. They came together as part of the first ever all-female film festival hosted on the African continent. The festival included movie screenings, workshops and discussions about female under-representation in film. “It’s very important for people to be able to collaborate afterwards and feel like they have a community of other women who have faced similar challenges in terms of trying to tell their stories,” said Sara Chitambo, head of the South African International Association of Women in Radio and Television. (858 Words) - By Mark Olade