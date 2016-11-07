Journalist murders: the ultimate form of censorship

Since 2006, 800 journalists have been killed in mysterious circumstances – but only seven percent of those cases have been solved. Advocacy Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists Courtney Radsch has spoken out about the dangers journalists face. She says that many of the killings are “ordered, paid for and orchestrated”. While journalists’ protection is part of the UN’s 16th Sustainable Development Goal, UNESCO’s Assistant Director General for Communication, Frank La Rue warned, “There have been 76 cases of journalist executions this year which makes 2016 one of the most violent years of the past decade.” (759 Words) - By Lindah Mogeni