Our vendors: James and Heather (StreetWise, Chicago, USA)

StreetWise - USA 07 November 2016
Married couple James and Heather believe in hard work and keeping positive despite what life throws at them. The long hours they both work selling StreetWise are motivated by being able to provide their kids with food, shelter and the odd treat. “Most of my customers are really nice, and I can really get along with them. And you know, they’ve been helping and it’s been a blessing,” says James. (538 Words) - By Dave Hamilton
