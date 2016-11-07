Photo story: tank battles and Stalin selfies in Belarus

Reuters 07 November 2016

Photojournalist Vasily Fedosenk bridges 20th century Soviet war history with the modern day obsession with selfies in his photo series captured at Belarus’s Stalin Line Museum. The purpose-built museum was designed to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the end of World War II. It has received a mixed reaction from the public, with some opposing its honouring of the Communist dictator. (329 Words) - By Vasily Fedosenk

