Photo story: tank battles and Stalin selfies in Belarus

 Reuters 07 November 2016

Photojournalist Vasily Fedosenk bridges 20th century Soviet war history with the modern day obsession with selfies in his photo series captured at Belarus’s Stalin Line Museum. The purpose-built museum was designed to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the end of World War II. It has received a mixed reaction from the public, with some opposing its honouring of the Communist dictator. (329 Words) - By Vasily Fedosenk

Children draw on a military vehicle at the "Stalin Line" memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman looks at Joseph Stalin's monument at the "Stalin Line" memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman takes a picture of children at the "Stalin Line" memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle at the "Stalin Line" memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko


Copyright Thomson Reuters. Click For Restrictions

