Refugee newspaper is true voice of those seeking asylum

After organising a refugee protest in front of Bochum’s city hall this summer, Syrian law graduate Tarek Alaows became suspicious of the way many journalists in Germany portrayed his campaign against failed asylum procedures. As a result he founded Re: Speech, a newspaper project run solely by refugees to keep people abreast of news in their homelands, the status of refugees in transit countries and life in Germany. Bodo’s Felix Hausmann joins one of the project’s editorial meetings to find out more. (991 Words) - By Felix Huesmann