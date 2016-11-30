Seria fotografii: dzieci-uchodźcy w Grecji i Niemczech
Od lata, Hinz&Kunzt dokumentuje życie dzieci-uchodźców w Grecji i w Hamburgu, eksplorując niebezpieczeństwa, którym młodzi ludzie stawiają czoła poszukując bezpieczeństwa. Fotografowie Mauricio Bustamante i Lena Maja Wöhler spotkali się z niektórymi dziećmi mieszkającymi w obozach w Grecji oraz korzystającymi z ochrony w Hamburgu. Edukacja, którą tam otrzymują daje im nadzieję. „Optymistycznie patrzę na swoją przyszłość” - powiedział 22-letni Karim pochodzący z Syrii. (1340 Words) - By Mauricio Bustamante and Lena Maja Wöhler
A young girl poses in front of Hinz&Kunzt photographer Lena Maja Wöhler in an Athens camp, with three men looking on.Credit: Lena Maja Wöhler
A young girl sits outside her tent eating alone in one of the Athens refugee camps visited by Hinz&Kunzt.Credit: Mauricio Bustamante
The "playground" of this illegal camp in Athens consists of a lonely ramp where children roll up and down on anything with wheels.Credit: Lena Maja Wöhler
When visiting one of Athens' illegal refugee camps, this little girl was pushed in front of Hinz&Kunzt photographer Lena Maja Wöhler, where they left her there.Credit: Lena Maja Wöhler
Image of a young refugee girl at The City Plaza Hotel in Athens. The hotel went bankrupt in the wake of the Greek financial crisis. Activists occupied the hotel and now operate it together with refugees. Credit: Lena Maja Wöhler
The children are watched and protected as they play freely with one another at the City Plaza Hotel in Athens.Credit: Lena Maja Wöhler
Some young refugees pictured washing the dishes. Anything is better than simply counting the hours at the Plaza Hotel in AthensCredit: Lena Maja Wöhler
A dog lies in the reception of the City Plaza Hotel in Athens which went bankrupt in the wake of the wake of the Greek financial crisis. It is here were many refugees have found shelter in the city.Credit: Lena Maja Wöhler
One refugee resident gives another a haircut at the City Plaza Hotel in Athens. Credit: Lena Maja Wöhler
Four young refugees in Hamburg pose for a picture ahead of the street basketball game.Credit: Mauricio Bustamante
Refugees of all ages come together to discuss life in Hamburg within the reception camp currently which houses houses around 350 people.Credit: Mauricio Bustamante
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text.
However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news