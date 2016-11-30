Seria fotografii: dzieci-uchodźcy w Grecji i Niemczech

Hinz und Kunzt - Germany 30 November 2016

Od lata, Hinz&Kunzt dokumentuje życie dzieci-uchodźców w Grecji i w Hamburgu, eksplorując niebezpieczeństwa, którym młodzi ludzie stawiają czoła poszukując bezpieczeństwa. Fotografowie Mauricio Bustamante i Lena Maja Wöhler spotkali się z niektórymi dziećmi mieszkającymi w obozach w Grecji oraz korzystającymi z ochrony w Hamburgu. Edukacja, którą tam otrzymują daje im nadzieję. „Optymistycznie patrzę na swoją przyszłość” - powiedział 22-letni Karim pochodzący z Syrii. (1340 Words) - By Mauricio Bustamante and Lena Maja Wöhler

