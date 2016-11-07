Street paper hits back as Hamburg leader says homeless create “fear and disgust”

Hamburg street paper Hinz&Kunzt has hit out against a top local government official who accused homeless people of creating “a place of fear and disgust” in the city’s Central Station. Hamburg District Director Falko Droßmann made the comments as he announced plans to refurbish the station and clear it of “people who exhibit disturbing behaviour.” H&K editor Birgit Müller railed against the statement on a local news channel. She tells us how the paper will continue to lobby district leaders to stop the victimisation of the homeless. (538 Words) - By Cat Cochrane