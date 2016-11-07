The workers who revolutionised Florida’s tomato farming industry

Only a few years ago Florida tomato farming was a byword for modern day slavery. That was until the Coalition of Immokalee Workers revolutionised the Sunshine State’s agricultural industry. The Contributor speaks to Nely Rodriguez, Floridian tomato farmer and CIW activist, who shares what life was like for before the coalition brought pressure on big name brands such as Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. To date, thanks to its campaigning, there have been nine major investigations and federal prosecutions have freed over 1,200 Florida farmworkers from captivity and forced labour. (1898 Words) - By Amelia Ferrell Knisely