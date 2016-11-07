The workers who revolutionised Florida’s tomato farming industry
Only a few years ago Florida tomato farming was a byword for modern day slavery. That was until the Coalition of Immokalee Workers revolutionised the Sunshine State’s agricultural industry. The Contributor speaks to Nely Rodriguez, Floridian tomato farmer and CIW activist, who shares what life was like for before the coalition brought pressure on big name brands such as Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. To date, thanks to its campaigning, there have been nine major investigations and federal prosecutions have freed over 1,200 Florida farmworkers from captivity and forced labour. (1898 Words) - By Amelia Ferrell Knisely
Campaigners protest vocally against U.S. fast food chain Wendy's, one of the two major food enterprises that have declined to join the ground-breaking Fair Food Program, FFP.Credit: Brett Flener
Much work is still needed to ensure all giant U.S food enterprises comply with the kind of work the Coalition of Immokalee Workers in Florida have campaigned for in the past 15 years.Credit: Brett Flener
The Boycott Wendy’s campaign gained over 50,000 consumer signatures in protest of the fast food company’s policies which do not protect tomato farmers in Florida and other U.S. states. Credit: Brett Flener
The campaign to highlight the fact that Wendy’s has ignored the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program has gained national attention. Credit: Brett Flener
Thousands of farmworkers, students, people of faith and conscience consumers are refusing to patronise Wendy’s until the world’s third largest hamburger chain joins the Fair Food Program. Credit: Brett Flener
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text.
However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news