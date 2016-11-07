Training course gives Big Issue South Africa vendors a career boost

The careers of three Big Issue South Africa vendors received a boost when they were given the opportunity of free training in how to be a professional care-giver. One of the vendors Nondinaye Tyalisi, who was a top achiever on the course, says she aims to use her new skills as the jump start to one day owning her own early childhood development centre. “The Big Issue is not only a magazine for you to survive on, it is a magazine for you to survive on until you get what you want,” she says. (385 Words) - By Margaret Connors