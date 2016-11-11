Drought deals harsh blow to Cameroon’s cocoa farmers

IPS 11 November 2016

Drought and the falling price of cocoa have created huge harvest problems for farmers in Cameroon – the world’s fifth largest producer of cocoa. The country’s trade minister says that farmers must join co-operative unions to boost production and trade back to their previous levels. IPS interviews Tanchenow Daniel, a cocoa farmer in the south-west of the country who has been affected by climate and economics. (1171 Words) - By Mbom Sixtus

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news