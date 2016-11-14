Homelessness in Croatia: under someone else’s roof

Croatia is no different from most other nations in that demand for accommodation places by homeless people far outstrips supply. Zagreb street paper Uliçne Svjetiljke pinpoints some of Croatia’s societal issues and cultural idiosyncrasies regarding its growing issue. They also share the views of Uliçne Svjetiljke vendor, Ljilja Plackovic, one of the city’s best known homeless women, who shares the good, the bad and the ugly of sleeping rough on Zagreb’s streets. (1171 Words) - By Uliçne Svjetiljke