Jon Bon Jovi: “It’s not rock and roll to feed homeless people”

Jon Bon Jovi has sold more than 130 million records. He’s also a one-man anti-poverty movement. In this interview with the Big Issue UK, Bon Jovi talks candidly about his music legacy, the shock departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from the band, and his charity work tackling homelessness and hunger. Speaking ahead of the US Presidential election, the strong Democrat supporter also predicted that Trump did have a chance of winning. “I’m not defined just by the music, that’s a calling card. I’m very proud of the foundation’s work,” adds the 54-year-old. (1446 Words) - By Terri White