Our vendors: Makoto Hanabuchi (The Big Issue Japan, Hamamatsucho, Tokyo)

 The Big Issue Japan 11 November 2016

Makoto sells The Big Issue Japan in Tokyo. Before he sold the street paper, he was a truck driver but work was hard to come by. Since he has committed himself to selling the street paper regularly, he has seen a big difference. “Before I took on this job, I thought it was just selling magazines,” he says. “I didn’t expect people would take care of me like this.” (942 Words) - By Miki Tsuchida

An image of Big Issue Japan vendor Makato the Daimon station of the Tokyo Metro. Credit: Kazuhiro Yokozeki

Big Issue Japan vendor Makato at his pitch at Daimon station in Tokyo.Credit: Kazuhiro Yokozeki


