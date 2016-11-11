Our vendors: Makoto Hanabuchi (The Big Issue Japan, Hamamatsucho , Tokyo)

The Big Issue Japan 11 November 2016
Makoto sells The Big Issue Japan in Tokyo. Before he sold the street paper, he was a truck driver but work was hard to come by. Since he has committed himself to selling the street paper regularly, he has seen a big difference. “Before I took on this job, I thought it was just selling magazines,” he says. “I didn’t expect people would take care of me like this.” (942 Words) - By Miki Tsuchida
