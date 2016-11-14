Our vendors: Suzanne Leblanc (L’Itinéraire, Montreal, Canada)

L'Itinéraire - Canada 14 November 2016
L’Itinéraire vendor Suzanne Leblanc didn’t have an easy start in life, having spent much of her childhood in foster homes and shelters. Caring and creative by nature, she doesn’t let her past get in the way of her natural optimism. Since she started selling the street paper on one of Montreal’s busiest avenues in January, she’s also contributed her own articles to the editorial team. (447 Words) - By Laëtitia Thélème
