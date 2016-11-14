Our vendors: Valerie Williams (Real Change, Seattle, USA)

Real Change - USA 14 November 2016

Becoming homeless came as a shock to Valerie Williams. She found herself without a home after she moved to Seattle and found it hard to get work. But thanks to the support of Real Change, she now has her own place and has recently worked as a paid intern with the street paper, helping her fellow vendors. (539 Words) - By Mike Wold

Thanks to the support of Real Change, Valerie Williams now has her own place and has recently worked as a paid intern with the street paper. Credit: Real Change

