Photo story: All along the Mexico-USA border wall

Reuters 14 November 2016

One of the most controversial talking points of this year’s U.S. presidential campaign was Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall between Mexico and the United States. In truth, a 2,000 mile wall already exists between the nations, spread across four states from California to Texas. A trek along the wall perimeters reveals many curiosities – including unexplained holes in the cement uprights, alien symbols and cow statues. (350 Words) - By Lisa Baertlein

