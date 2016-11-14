print logo
Photo story: All along the Mexico-USA border wall

 Reuters 14 November 2016

One of the most controversial talking points of this year’s U.S. presidential campaign was Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall between Mexico and the United States. In truth, a 2,000 mile wall already exists between the nations, spread across four states from California to Texas. A trek along the wall perimeters reveals many curiosities – including unexplained holes in the cement uprights, alien symbols and cow statues. (350 Words) - By Lisa Baertlein

Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona. Credit: Reuters/Mike Blake

A roadside collection of alien dolls and toy UFO saucers is seen next to a roadside residence near Jacumba, California. Credit: Reuters/Mike Blake

A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California. Credit: Reuters/Mike Blake


