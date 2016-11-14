Photo story: Living in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew
The media may have moved on following the destruction caused by October’s Hurricane Matthew in Haiti, but thousands have been left homeless and in desperate need of medical assistance following an outbreak of cholera. Reuters met victims of the storm, some of whom lost every possession they once owned. (434 Words) - By Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Prenille Nord, 42, poses for a photograph with his children Darline and Kervins among the debris of their destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. "My house is completely destroyed, I have nothing left,” said Nord. Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
oseline Charles (R), 57, poses for a photograph next to her relatives in their destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. "As you can see, my house was completely destroyed,” said Charles. Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Nathalie Pierre, 28, poses for a photograph with her daughter Rose, 3, in their destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. "As you can see, my situation is very bad. I lost all I had; my house, my money, my boutique. Everything gone in a few minutes,” Pierre said. Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Marie Ange St Juste (R), 29, poses for a photograph with her sons, Kensley, 7 (L), and Peterley, 5, in their destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. "My house was totally destroyed during the storm," said St Juste.Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text.
However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news
Copyright Thomson Reuters. Click For Restrictions