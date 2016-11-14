Photo story: Living in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew

Reuters 14 November 2016

The media may have moved on following the destruction caused by October’s Hurricane Matthew in Haiti, but thousands have been left homeless and in desperate need of medical assistance following an outbreak of cholera. Reuters met victims of the storm, some of whom lost every possession they once owned. (434 Words) - By Carlos Garcia Rawlins

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news