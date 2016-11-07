print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

President Trump: street papers respond

 INSP 07 November 2016

The world was shocked following Donald Trump’s surprise win in the U.S. Presidential election last week, and the street paper movement was no exception. We collect reactions from across the network including voices from: Spare Change News, Street Sense, BISS, L'Itinéraire, Hus Forbi, and more. "I want to thank Obama for the phone and the healthcare. Being homeless, it is frustrating to have Trump as our president. He doesn't have interest for the people. For our safety," said Street Sense vendor Joe Jackson. If you would like to add your voice to this article, please email laura@insp.ngo (2504 Words) - By INSP Network

INSP_Trump President Responses 2

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting as former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) and his son Eric (R) look on during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Scott Audette

INSP_Trump President Responses 1

Mexican street paper Mi Valedor responded to Trump's election by posting an edited version of their 'Apocalypse' cover. Credit: Mi Valedor


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo