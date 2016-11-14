Restorative Justice: when victims and ex-inmates heal together

The Centre for Restorative Justice in Montreal gives support, and encourages healing, for victims and perpetrators on an equal par. L’itinéraire vendor Jo Redwitch speaks to two people who’ve suffered through crime – one a victim, the other a perpetrator. Ex-inmate René was convicted for double murder; Chantal was abused by her grandfather. Today they are firm friends. “We’re united by our suffering and we’re both here for the same reason, to repair ourselves,” says René. (1033 Words) - By Jo Redwitch