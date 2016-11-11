Street Roots’ Cole Merkel wins Skidmore Prize for work with vendors

INSP 11 November 2016

Street Roots’ inspiring Vendor Program Director, Cole Merkel has been awarded the Willamette Week Give!Guide 2016 Skidmore Prize for his tireless work in supporting the Portland paper’s 150 vendors. “The vendors are by far the most inspiring people I've ever met,” says Cole. “Every single day 150 men and women are selling the paper to make a better life for themselves. This award goes out to the vendors.” (818 Words) - By Laura Kelly

