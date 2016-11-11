Vendor who pioneered street paper sales says thanks to customers for cancer support

Seven years ago, Curtis revolutionised how The Contributor operates by being the first vendor to sell to people in their cars. He is a legend among those who know his story. Now they are supporting him as he faces another battle. Curtis has been living with bone and bladder cancer for a year, but he has received both practical and financial support from his customers. “It’s the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I’m telling you, I could have not made it without the support of my customers,” he says. (783 Words) - By Amelia Ferrell Knisely