A Cuban economy facing grim forecasts awaits impact of Trump

Cuba’s economic difficulties have been muddied further in the past week by uncertainly around how U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will approach the recently improved relationship between the two nations. Political commentators have been quick to suggest Trump is unlikely to attempt a roll-back of the Obama administration’s steps to strengthen relations. Cuba sees the U.S. trade embargo as the biggest obstacle to its development. Until Trump’s policies are revealed, progress is uncertain. (1057 Words) - By Ivet González