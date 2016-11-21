print logo
A Cuban economy facing grim forecasts awaits impact of Trump

 IPS 21 November 2016

Cuba’s economic difficulties have been muddied further in the past week by uncertainly around how U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will approach the recently improved relationship between the two nations. Political commentators have been quick to suggest Trump is unlikely to attempt a roll-back of the Obama administration’s steps to strengthen relations. Cuba sees the U.S. trade embargo as the biggest obstacle to its development. Until Trump’s policies are revealed, progress is uncertain. (1057 Words) - By Ivet González

IPS_Cuba's Uncertain Economic Future_1

Students in Havana participate in an October protest, part of a campaign to fight the U.S. embargo against Cuba. Credit: Jorge Luis Baños/IPS

IPS_Cuba's Uncertain Economic Future_2

Tourists enjoy the beach at the western Cuban resort town of Varadero. The number of U.S. tourists arriving jumped 80 percent in the first half of 2016, with respect to the same period in 2015. Credit: Jorge Luis Baños/IPS


