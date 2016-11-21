print logo
A cut above: filming Philadelphia’s mental health recovery community

 One Step Away - USA 21 November 2016

Recently released documentary Hollywood Beauty Salon is set in a hair salon in a Philadelphia mental health recovery unit. One Step Away sits down with director Glenn Holsten and one of the film’s actors, Rashida Herring, who attends the recovery unit and plays herself in the movie. “Stigma is just a name,” says Rashida. “It’s not who you are, it’s what you do about it.” (674 Words) - By Alexis Wright-Whitley

OSA_Hollywood Beauty Salon 3

Sanetta a.k.a. Butter braids Sheryl's hair inside the Hollywood Beauty Salon. Credit: Courtesy of Hollywood Beauty Salon

OSA_Hollywood Beauty Salon 1

Rashida looks out for Paris who is her best friend in the film Hollywood Beauty Salon. Credit: Courtesy of Hollywood Beauty Salon

OSA_Hollywood Beauty Salon 2

A scene from Hollywood Beauty Salon of Darlene hugging a young version of herself, portrayed by an actress. Credit: Courtesy of Hollywood Beauty Salon


