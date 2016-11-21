Children of Mosul caliphate face stateless future
One of the growing consequences of Islamic State’s capture of towns and cities across the Middle East has been the number of children who’ve since been born ‘stateless’ – due in most part to new-borns being registered with authorities now considered invalid. Stateless children may miss out on their basic rights to education and healthcare. They are also more vulnerable to abuse and trafficking. (768 Words) - By Stephen Kalin
A woman who fled from Mosul sits with her daughters Nada, 8 months old, and Houda (R), 2, who were both born under Islamic State rule and have no identity documents recognised by Iraqi authorities, inside their tent in Khazer refugee camp, Iraq November 11, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Farah (left), 2, and Maha, 8 months old, who were both born under Islamic State rule and have no identity documents recognised by Iraqi authorities, are seen inside their parents' tent in Debaga refugee camp, Iraq November 10, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Houda, 2, sits beside her birth certificate issued by Islamic State and not recognised by Iraqi authorities, in Khazer refugee camp, Iraq November 11, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Copyright Thomson Reuters. Click For Restrictions