Climate change South Africa: why the rising breed of goat farmers can be heroes

IPS 21 November 2016

A growing number of smallholders in South Africa’s Kwazulu Natal Province have switched to goat farming in their aim to adapt to climate change in the area. In this year’s severe drought, many lost their cattle herds. These new goat farmers are hailed as potential heroes in African agriculture, where more food is needed to feed rising populations reliant on fewer current resources. (1107 Words) - By Busani Bafana

Nomsa Mthethwa, from Jozini in KwaZulu Natal Province, South Africa, has put her children through university from goat keeping. Credit: Busani Bafana/IPS

