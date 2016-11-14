Jon Bon Jovi: “It’s not rock and roll to feed homeless people”
The Big Issue UK 14 November 2016
Jon Bon Jovi has sold more than 130 million records. He’s also a one-man anti-poverty movement. In this interview with the Big Issue UK, Bon Jovi talks candidly about his music legacy, the shock departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from the band, and his charity work tackling homelessness and hunger. Speaking ahead of the US Presidential election, the strong Democrat supporter also predicted that Trump did have a chance of winning. “I’m not defined just by the music, that’s a calling card. I’m very proud of the foundation’s work,” adds the 54-year-old. (1446 Words) - By Terri White
Jon Bon Jovi performs at a concert at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts March 1, 2011. Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder [Please note that Reuters images may only be used in print. They cannot be used online.]
Jon Bon Jovi was photographed for The Big Issue by Louise Haywood-Schiefer in the Savoy Hotel, London.Credit: Louise Haywood-Schiefer / The Big Issue [Made available under a single-use agreement]
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is introduced along with singer Lady Gaga and recording artist Jon Bon Jovi at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina November 8, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Chris Keane [Please note that Reuters images may only be used in print. They cannot be used online.]
Bon Jovi joins staff of Project H.O.M.E and People for People, Inc. at the groundbreaking ceremony for JBJ Soul Homes.Photo: Nicole Polk (courtesy of Project Home)
